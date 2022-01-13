A Redwood City man found guilty of attacking his mother after asking her for money has been sentenced to two years probation after pleas of leniency from her, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Prosecutors said that Scott Patrick Deasy, 32, dragged his 64-year-old mother down a hallway and struck her 10 times in the head after asking her for $100. The incident occurred Feb. 13, 2020, when Deasy accused her of planning to call the police after he demanded a $100 check. She gave him the check and then called the police, prosecutors said.
During the Jan. 12 court sentencing, Deasy’s mother asked the judge to give her son leniency through a rehab program, as she has terminal cancer, prosecutors said. Her last wish was to see Deasy go to rehab and get his life back on track. The judge gave two years of supervised probation and one year in county jail. However, the year in jail will be voided if he enters into a rehab program for a similar amount of time, according to prosecutors.
