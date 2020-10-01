A Redwood City man pleaded no contest to felony assault with a firearm Monday and was sentenced to six months in county jail for aiming a .357 Magnum handgun at another man during an argument in North Fair Oaks in June, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Juan Cerdanaranjo, 43, was also sentenced to three years probation and is currently out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond.
On June 26, Cerdanaranjo started the argument with a 25-year-old man at a trailer park on Barron Avenue in North Fair Oaks where the two live.
During the argument, Cerdanaranjo pointed the handgun at the victim’s chest and then the victim said “go ahead and kill me,” prosecutors said. Cerdanaranjo responded “don’t make me do it,” put the gun back in his pants and the two resumed fighting, prosecutors said.
During the scuffle, Cerdanaranjo pulled the gun out again and a friend of the victim’s grabbed his arm and the gun went off, shooting one round into the ground. The victim and two of his friends then tackled Cerdanaranjo and held him until sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to prosecutors.
