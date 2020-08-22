A Redwood City man was sentenced Thursday to one year in county jail and four years probation for fatally striking a woman with his car on Highway 101 while intoxicated, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Ramon Hernandez, 32, has already served 300 days in jail and now has 64 days to go. He must also pay more than $11,000 restriction.
Hernandez was driving along Highway 101 on Jan. 19 when he killed the 50-year-old victim who, at the time, was standing outside a disabled vehicle on the highway shoulder.
Hernandez was in the fast lane when he collided with the disabled car — stopped in the center median after an 1:45 a.m. accident — and killed victim Ivania Torres, prosecutors said.
Hernandez had been drinking in San Francisco, prosecutors said. His girlfriend was injured in the collision with the disabled vehicle, prosecutors said.
Debris from the first collision south of the Third Avenue exit was strewn over the highway lanes and other cars had slowed or stopped, according to prosecutors.
