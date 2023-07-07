A man who sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 10 for five years was sentenced to six years in state prison Thursday, July 6, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Pedro Estrada, 32, of unincorporated Redwood City, sexually abused a juvenile family member at the age of 3 years old, dating back to 2015, according to the DA’s Office.
(1) comment
* Castration*
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.