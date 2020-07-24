A Redwood City man pleaded no contest to felony sexual battery Thursday and will have to register as a sex offender for inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
On March 9, Yacir Guzman, 19, road up to the victim on a bike as she was walking home from school on the 100 block of Willow Street. He grabbed her butt, then road off and returned to grab her breast, Wagstaffe said.
Guzman, who’s currently in custody on $150,000 bail, will also be on probation for five years, Wagstaffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.