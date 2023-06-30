A man was sentenced to six years state prison for attempting to stab a woman without provocation at a taqueria in unincorporated Redwood City in August 2020, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On Aug. 8, Jose Luis Gomez-Bustamante, 26, of Redwood City, entered Taqueria El Tulense on Spring Street and, without warning, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and charged at a 34-year-old female employee whose mother also works at the taqueria.
The victim screamed while Gomez-Bustamante swung the knife at her as her mother tried to hold him back, prosecutors said.
Gomez-Bustamante fell during the struggle and was not able to physically harm the victim, who fled and called the authorities. Gomez-Bustamante was later found hiding in a closet in the restaurant, according to the DA’s office.
Gomez-Bustamante’s attorney claims the probation officer didn’t give him enough credit for time served, claiming he is entitled to an additional five months. He returns to court July 3 to resolve the time served dispute, according to the DA’s office.
