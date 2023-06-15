A Redwood City man who attempted to sexually assault a woman after breaking into her South San Francisco residence was sentenced to two years in state prison after a plea bargain Wednesday, June 14, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fredy Palomares Daniel, 36, broke into an apartment on the 300 block of Tamarack Lane in South City and grabbed and harassed the woman living there, the DA’s Office said.
After a struggle, the woman was able to push him out and close the front door. He did not know the woman but knew a neighbor. Police found him outside intoxicated and arrested him, the DA’s Office said. He has a previous 2021 conviction for entering another victim’s home and touching two boys, after which he had to register as a sex offender, the DA’s Office said.
He was convicted of felony residential burglary and misdemeanor attempted sexual battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.