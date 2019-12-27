A 22-year-old Redwood City resident was held to answer Thursday on charges including attempted murder in the alleged sudden stabbing of a friend and neighbor Aug. 12 in the victim’s home.
Anthony Joseph Machuca stabbed the 58-year-old victim who underwent surgery for serious internal injuries, according to prosecutors. The stabbing took place on the 500 block of Flynn Avenue of Redwood City.
Machuca will be arraigned Jan. 17 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
He is in custody on no bail.
