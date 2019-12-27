Local crime and safety

A 22-year-old Redwood City resident was held to answer Thursday on charges including attempted murder in the alleged sudden stabbing of a friend and neighbor Aug. 12 in the victim’s home.

Anthony Joseph Machuca stabbed the 58-year-old victim who underwent surgery for serious internal injuries, according to prosecutors. The stabbing took place on the 500 block of Flynn Avenue of Redwood City.

Machuca will be arraigned Jan. 17 in San Mateo County Superior Court. 

He is in custody on no bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription