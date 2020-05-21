A Redwood City man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed another man in the neck without provocation, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Dennis Rodriguez, 32, around 12:30 a.m. May 20, walked multiple times by three other men who were hanging out in front of Redwood General Tire Pros on Broadway, Wagstaffe said. After walking by the men a third time, Rodriguez allegedly lunged at one of them without warning and stabbed him in the neck. He then attempted to stab the man a second time in the neck, but the victim raised his hand in defense and was slashed in the arm, Wagstaffe said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to live, Wagstaffe said, adding that a motive for the attack is currently unknown.
Rodriguez has been charged with attempted murder and is in custody on $2 million bail.
