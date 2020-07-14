A Redwood City man was convicted of felony drunk driving Monday after crashing into the Redwood City Elks Lodge with a blood alcohol content of .28% late last year in what became his fourth drunk driving conviction, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Victor Bautista, 32, is facing a maximum 16 months in state prison, which could be reduced based on his presentencing report, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Bautista will be sentenced in September.
Bautista was convicted of drunk driving in three separate incidents in 2019 alone, the most recent being on Dec. 5 just after noon when he drove his Honda Civic off the road and into a fence at the Elks Lodge, located on the 900 block of Wilmington Way, causing $1,500 in damage, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found beer cans in Bautista’s car and noted he did not have the ignition interlock device on his vehicle as required by his prior DUI sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
