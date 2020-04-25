A Redwood City man charged with attempted murder in a stabbing incident last year was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Friday, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Anthony Machuca, 23, was still found by a judge to be guilty of the crime, Wagstaffe explained, and will likely be committed to a state psychiatric hospital where he’ll be held until he’s determined to no longer be a danger to others. Machuca could be held there for the rest of his life, Wagstaffe added.
In August last year, Machuca stabbed his 58-year-old neighbor, previously a friend, four to five times without warning or provocation while visiting the neighbor’s house on the 500 block of Flynn Avenue near Middlefield Road. The victim suffered wounds to the neck and abdomen, and has since recovered.
