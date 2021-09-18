A Redwood City man was arrested Sept. 17 for willful cruelty to a child with injuries for a May incident in which a 3-month-old baby had a broken femur, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Gersson Ayala, 21, was suspected of the crime but there was not enough evidence. Investigation led detectives to enough evidence to charge Ayala with the crime, and also the child’s mother Lesbia Vicenteramirez, 22, for lying during the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Ayala’s bail amount is set at $100,000 and Vicenteramirez’s bail is set at $250 due to the current emergency bail schedule.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has any information about the suspects or this investigation to please contact Detective J. Baker at (650) 363-4060 or email jbaker@smcgov.org.
