Los Altos Police arrested Edgar Lainez-Portillo, 25, of Redwood City, for his suspected involvement in the homicide of Roberto Mario Rivera on May 4 on the 1000 block of Highland Circle.
Lainez-Portillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail without bail. Further information will be released when the suspect is arraigned later this week. “Thankfully, there have been few homicides in Los Altos in its history and it is with a sense of pride and purpose that we announce this arrest less than a week after this tragedy,” Chief Andy Galea said in a press release.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Cameron Shearer of the Los Altos Police Department Investigative Services Division at (650) 947-2770. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department Tip-Line at (650) 947-2774. Anonymous tips may also be eligible for a cash reward when submitted to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at svcrimestoppers.org or via the P3TIPS mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.