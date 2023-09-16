A Redwood City man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple juveniles and police believe there could be additional victims who have not come forward.
The man, identified as Sergio Emelio Perez-Juarez, 66, was arrested on the 100 block of Northumberland Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City. Detectives initiated the investigation in March and determined there were multiple victims. He was arrested Sept. 15, and booked for lewd act upon a child, forcible lewd act upon a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and rape by force or fear, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.