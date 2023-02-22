Redwood City officers arrested a man Monday after an investigation found that he allegedly solicited a minor for lewd acts.
Aldo Ric Sepulveda Perez, 35, was arrested and booked in county jail. He faces three charges for allegedly contacting a minor for sexual purposes, arranging to meet a minor for lewd and lascivious acts and acting on those plans.
The charges followed an investigation by the Redwood City Police Department’s Investigations Unit, which executed search warrants of Sepulveda Perez’s home on the 200 block of First Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City and his place of work on the 1700 block of East Bayshore Road in Redwood City.
Detectives seized electronic items, which will be searched for more evidence of sexual crimes and victims in the coming days, officials said in a press release.
The department is asking the public for assistance identifying any other victims of unlawful sexual contact with Sepulveda Perez. Information on this case and Sepulveda Perez can be directed to Sgt. Mark Alifano at (650) 780-7673.
Tips regarding any Redwood City cases can be provided through the Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
