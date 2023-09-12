A 56-year-old Redwood City man was arrested for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old girl at the bus station at 1 James the afternoon of Sept. 8, according to police.
At about 3:57 p.m., police responded to the scene on the report of a disturbance and found out the man had grabbed her around the waist and made sexual comments toward her. The man, Eric Perry, was arrested for child annoyance, a warrant for a different crime and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
