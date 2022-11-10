A 27-year-old Redwood City man was arrested Oct. 20 for possessing and sending child pornography, according to police.
The man, Donovan Rios, was arrested on the 2700 block of Blenheim Avenue. A search warrant of his residence was executed where electronic items were seized. Redwood City detectives will be searching the seized electronic devices for any other evidence of sexual crimes and/or further victims.
