Police arrested a 63-year-old Redwood City man Wednesday on a $6 million outstanding arrest warrant for sexual assaults on two people who were juveniles at the time.
Redwood City police arrested Thomas Garcia on suspicion of sexual assaults dating to the late 1980s and early 1990s on two juveniles known to him. Officers booked him into San Mateo County Jail.
Police encourage anyone who has additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective De La Cerda at (650) 780-7697, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.