A Redwood City man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her South San Francisco residence faces life in prison due to the seriousness of his charges and previous convictions, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fredy Palomares Daniel, 36, allegedly broke into an apartment on the 300 block of Tamarack Lane June 13 and grabbed and harassed the woman living there, the DA’s Office said.
After a struggle, she was able to push him out and close the front door. He allegedly did not know the woman but knew a neighbor. Police found him outside intoxicated and arrested him, the DA’s Office said. He has a previous 2021 conviction of entering another victim’s home and touching two boys, during which he had to register as a sex offender, the DA’s Office said.
He is charged with sexual assault, burglary and threats to a witness, prosecutors said.
His next court date is June 17.
