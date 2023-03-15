A man pleaded no contest to felony assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a woman without provocation at a taqueria in unincorporated Redwood City in August of 2020, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On Aug. 8, Jose Luis Gomez-Bustamante, 26, of Redwood City, entered Taqueria El Tulense on Spring Street and, without warning, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and charged at a 34-year-old female employee whose mother also works at the taqueria.
The victim screamed while Gomez-Bustamante allegedly swung the knife at her as her mother tried to hold him back, prosecutors said.
Gomez-Bustamante fell during the struggle and was not able to physically harm the victim, who fled and called the authorities. Gomez-Bustamante was later found hiding in a closet in the restaurant, according to the DA’s office.
Gomez-Bustamante allegedly admitted to the court of a prior strike and could potentially face up to eight years in state prison. The case was continued to May 1 for sentencing. He remains out of custody on $50,000 bail bond conditioned on wearing a GPS tracking device, according to the DA’s office.
