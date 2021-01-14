A Redwood City man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly throwing a concrete rock through a car on Highway 101 that hit a passenger and sent him to the ICU, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Earl Adams, 37, a transient living behind the Good Nite Inn in Redwood City, was running along the highway’s shoulder going south near Whipple Avenue when he threw the rock weighing a little over 3 pounds at a car with a driver and male passenger in the front.
The rock went through the window and struck the man in the head, causing a skull fracture and several other facial fractures. The woman driving the car lost control of the vehicle and went down an embankment. The man hit by the rock went to Stanford Medicine’s intensive care unit, where he remains, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
When law enforcement arrived, they found Adams in his tent behind the Good Nite Inn. Officer spoke with Adams because they knew him as someone who had thrown rocks at cars Jan. 8 and Dec. 30. While talking with officers, Adams said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, uses meth and he heard voices, the District Attorney’s Office said.
He has been charged with eight felonies and two misdemeanors, including two attempted murder charges. He could face 25 years in state prison. His case has been continued until Feb. 1 because he is in COVID-19 quarantine after refusing to take a COVID-19 test. His bail is set at $4 million.
