Unprecedented construction in the Bay Area and a resulting worker shortage helped drive up the price of the San Mateo County government parking garage in Redwood City by $11.2 million.
Adam Ely, director of project development, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that sustainability features such as 124 electric vehicle charging stations also contributed to the $58.2 million cost.
San Mateo County supervisors approved the final project budget for the garage.
The estimated cost of the 1,022-space structure at Veterans Boulevard and Middlefield Road was $47 million in 2018.
The structure just north of the existing government center parking garage — which will be used for public and jury parking — will provide parking for county agencies and employees, a county staff report said.
“Consistent with the county green building policy and leadership in sustainability, the new structure will operate at zero net energy,” the report said.
Photovoltaic panels arrayed on the top floor will provide power for the structure and the county government center.
Soil work on the garage is 95% complete, Ely said. In a separate action, supervisors approved hiring county retirees to deal with expected health department staffing shortages during the declared coronavirus emergency.
County Health anticipates a potential shortage of critical staff during the emergency because of increased patient load and staff-related illness or exposure, said a report to supervisors.
Pay for retirees will not be less than the minimum or exceed the maximum other employees receive for performing comparable duties, the report said.
Anticipated costs of the hiring are difficult to estimate at this time, the report said.
