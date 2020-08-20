Talks addressing policing continued in Redwood City as officials hosted the fourth of six community dialogue sessions aimed at fostering candid conversations around racial equity.
Community participants joined city staff and councilmembers on Monday for a two-hour discussion on policing, city policy and community resources led by the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, a communication and dispute resolution nonprofit based in San Mateo.
Similar to the past three sessions, participants were broken up into smaller groups where confidential conversations were held with city officials silently listening. Participating city officials included City Manger Melissa Stevenson Diaz, Mayor Diane Howard and Councilwoman Giselle Hale, among others.
Concerns coming out of the six breakout groups kept in line with previous sessions and national demands following the police killings of Black individuals. Most groups called for defunding or descoping of the police, policies which would reallocate portions of the police budget to pay for mental health, education and housing programs.
One public speaker expressed an interest in bringing police officers, familiar with the urgent demands of the community, to “have a seat at the table” when discussions around reorganizing services happen. And while many noted the importance of enforcing laws, speakers highlighted a community need for feeling safe around officers.
The necessity of school resource officers, typically employed by law enforcement departments and contracted by school districts, was also called into question due to the potential for students of color to be disproportionately disciplined for misbehaviors. Citing similar concerns, the San Mateo-Foster City School District board recently voted to terminate a contract with the San Mateo Police Department which placed SROs on middle school campuses.
Educational institutions also drew criticism from groups concerned with how wealth distribution in the city potentially contributed to the “prisonlike” appearance of schools in North Fair Oaks and previous campus closures. In 2018, the Redwood City Elementary District school board voted to close Fair Oaks, Adelante, Hawes and Orion elementary schools, merging the schools into other campuses despite community efforts to stop the move.
Additionally, a focus was placed on immigrant and Latino communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Some cited a history of Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency activity within the county as a reason for immigrants to fear turning to community resources for assistance with COVID-related issues such as accessing free testing.
One PCRC facilitator noted their group called the presences of ICE in Redwood City a “huge problem” adding that undocumented community members felt scared of the agency. Both the Redwood City Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Office have put out statements in previous years stating the offices do not enforce immigration law and do not assist ICE with raids or by holding inmates.
While methods of policing dominated much of the conversation, access to housing was also a pressing issue for participants. Some called for the city to address zoning concerns to allow for greater development of multifamily units while others requested the council clearly define what affordable and low-income housing rates were.
Though participants divulged a list of major concerns and pushed for greater citywide inclusivity of people from varying races and socioeconomic backgrounds, multiple groups expressed a love for Redwood City for its diversity and small town feel. At the completion of the session, Howard assured participants the discussions were “not the end but rather the beginning” of efforts to make Redwood City racially equitable.
Two additional English language sessions are scheduled, one on Thursday, Aug. 27, and the final session on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Both dialogue sessions begin at 6 p.m. and offer Spanish translation if needed. Sessions are capped at 80 participants and are limited to one per community member.
Following the completion of the final session, PCRC will complete a review of the information shared to present to the City Council before the city budget discussion in late September or early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.