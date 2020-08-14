Focused on gathering youth perspectives on racial inequality, Redwood City hosted the third of six public dialogue sessions Thursday, meant to address resident’s concerns around community policing, city policy and community resources.
“I really feel the national conversation about racial equity is a call of duty for each of us on shaping our city,” said Vice Mayor Shelly Masur.
Masur was joined by fellow councilwomen Janet Borgens and Giselle Hale during the remote midday meeting, along with City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz and Police Chief Dan Mulholland. Each city official did what Mayor Diane Howard previously said the city wanted, for them to sit quiet and listen.
The sessions were moderated by the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, a communication and dispute resolution nonprofit based in San Mateo, and the near 20 participants were divided into four groups to allow for more candid discussions.
While areas of concern remained consistent with the larger national conversation, participants taking issue with overpolicing and diversity amongst leadership, the conversation centered largely on issues within the schoolyard.
Participants, ranging in age from 18 years old to adults in their 60s, discussed an interest in reallocating police funding toward education programs, subsidizing underfunded schools. Some called for free citywide internet, an initiative the Board of Supervisors has spearheaded in select areas including Redwood City. And many pointed to the racially divided geography of the city fostering a racially divided education system resulting in financial disparities amongst institutions.
One speaker, who shared she attends a school with a predominantly Latino student body, said she noticed major differences in programming, such as within drama programs, after her brother enrolled in a school with a predominantly white student body and a more advanced drama experience.
Others spoke of personal experiences being stopped by police officers and of recognizing many youth of color feel silenced, scared to turn to the police for help. Echoing a national criticism of police departments, participants spoke to concerns that officers are too detached from the communities they serve and required greater diversity training.
Many expressed an interest in developing a stronger line of communication between students and the City Council, requesting the city’s social media presence be amplified to meet the youth where they are online. And participants noted the racial makeup of the council hardly reflects that of the city, a predominantly Latino community with only two of seven seats on the council filled by a person of color.
“All the different perspectives have been super appreciated and I’m looking forward to seeing all groups put together to try to make some decisions on how to make our community better,” said Masur.
Three additional sessions are left in the series, one scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the second Spanish language session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and the final session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Each session is limited to 80 participants whose comments will remain confidential.
Once all sessions have been completed, PCRC will compile comments into a report which will be presented to the council in late September or early October before a budget discussion is held.
Visit redwoodcity.org/departments/police-department/about-us/at-a-glance for more information.
