Equity in pedestrian safety was top of mind for the Redwood City Council when weighing in on the city’s draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and Vision Zero Action Plan, collectively branded RWC Walk Bike Thrive.
“I just want to make sure that we make every effort to reach out to the folks we normally don’t get at these meetings that really can benefit,” Councilmember Alicia Aguirre said during last week’s City Council meeting.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and Vision Zero Action Plan both aim to reduce traffic collisions within the city with the goal of eventually eliminating traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries by 2030.
The plans would use a three Es approach, engineering, education and enforcement, which calls for making infrastructure changes while informing the public of safety measures and enforcing traffic laws.
The number of collisions that result in severe or fatal injury varies from year to year, reaching a low of 10 incidents in 2010 to a high of 26 in 2014. Most recent data collected in 2018 shows 21 serious or fatal incidents occurred in the city.
Equity in transit
Consistent with state data, pedestrians or cyclists who are hit by cars in Redwood City tend to be younger men. Jessica Manzi, the city’s transportation director, said victims are also more likely to be Hispanic pedestrians.
When reflecting on the data, Councilmember Michael Smith noted collision hot spots tend to be in areas where car ownership is low, likely meaning pedestrians and cyclists are being hit by drivers who do not live in the neighborhood.
“It is so disheartening to see the level of inequity in how the people of color are impacted by essentially problematic traffic conditions that exist in the city,” Smith said. “I really want to see that trend change.”
Both councilmembers Lissette Espinoza-Garnica and Aguirre stressed the importance of conducting culturally sensitive outreach when developing the plans considering minority communities are at greatest risk.
Espinoza-Garnica highlighted the need for an abundance of multilingual materials while Aguirre suggested staff ensure those materials are distributed in areas where those at most risk may gather.
Vision Zero Task Force
When considering which organizations should be invited to join the city’s Vision Zero Task Force, Councilmember Jeff Gee encouraged staff to reach out to Caltrans. Agreeing with Gee, Manzi shared confidence the agency would join but noted that Caltrans staff could soon become overburdened as more cities create similar task forces.
If the agency agrees, it would join a group of 15 to 20 public organizations including various Redwood City departments, school districts and county offices. Vice Mayor Giselle Hale also suggested staff reach out to Daly City leadership, which was recognized in a national Department of Transportation report for their work on Vision Zero, a notion that all traffic fatalities can be eliminated.
“My hope is that staff would engage them in a discussion to figure out what worked and what didn’t so we could avoid some of those familiar pitfalls and really get the best policy possible,” Hale said.
Hopkins Avenue improvements
Public tensions were also expressed at the top of the meeting when residents implored the council to not finalize the Hopkins Avenue Traffic Safety Project, which was listed as a consent calendar item.
Residents expressed concerns for leaving a blinking beacon light where King Street meets Hopkins Avenue, a highly traveled area by school children, and called for it to be replaced by a stop sign. Others were also concerned the improvements would limit future bus routes and create safety issues for cyclists.
Responding to questioning by Hale, who pulled the item for discussion, Manzi said an $840,000 grant could be lost if the project was delayed. She also said a study was done to evaluate whether a stop sign would improve the intersection and came back inconsistent.
“This is just one of those elements of the project like so many on traffic calming projects where there are really strong opinions on both sides and no clear consensus,” Manzi said.
Additionally, she noted Samtrans has affirmed the improvements would still allow for a future bus route though no plans are currently in the works.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved moving the project forward but encouraged staff to use an equity lens when reviewing safety improvement projects in the future, noting more resourced areas appear to qualify for improvements.
City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz noted staff are also waiting on direction from the Social Justice and Equity Subcommittee which is working on an Equity Work Plan that will influence all city operations.
“There will be a lot more that comes as the Equity and Social Justice Committee continues their work,” Stevenson Diaz said. “It’s very much a work in process for us to reinvent everything about how we do everything.”
Budget approval
The council also formally adopted its $323.4 million budget for fiscal years 2021-23. Stevenson Diaz said the aim was to focus on advancing council initiatives around equity, homelessness and other community resources while also budgeting conservatively with economic strains projected to continue into future fiscal years.
Unanimous council support backed the budget but councilmembers noted areas they’d like to see added pressure applied including around mental health support, city investments and public safety services.
“While the budget is a very momentous milestone in the city’s calendar, our city is an organization that lives 365 days a year and doesn’t stop,” Gee said. “We need to keep moving forward.”
Like some public speakers, Espinoza-Garnica shared strong disappointment in the city’s continued strong investment in the Police Department. They recommended the city hold in-depth meetings to future analyze the department to determine what tasks could be managed by other city offices.
“I really want us to think critically about what the job is that police do,” Espinoza-Garnica said. “I really want us to have a discussion where we can think about how we can [civilianize] these positions.”
