A man accused of stealing 80 items worth at least $14,000 that had been stolen from Home Depot stores around the Bay Area has pleaded no contest to felony burglary, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Eric Crossman, 24, is accused of taking high-end power tools and electronics from Home Depots in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose. Police found out he was selling tools out of his parent’s home in Redwood City and executed a search warrant for the property in December, the DA’s Office said.
Crossman faces a maximum of 32 months in prison and will be sentenced July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.