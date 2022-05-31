With a shortage of adequate parks for its residents, Redwood City officials agreed to hike a development fee meant to bolster public access to green space while weighing potential financial burdens placed on developers and residents looking to add onto their homes.
Looking to increase its investment in public open spaces, city staff proposed increasing a parkland fee tacked onto charges for commercial and residential projects. For commercial, office and industrial projects, the fee will range from $2.54 to $7.89 per square foot. Hotel projects would be charged $3,326 per room. And fees for residential projects would range from $18,323 to $47,414 per unit.
“[The fee adjustment] is very needed I think especially with the growing population. You don’t want just a bunch of people festering in one spot,” said Councilmember Lissette Espinoza Garnica during Monday’s meeting. “We might as well try to improve that at the rate we’re growing as a city.”
As Redwood City’s population has continued to grow, additional park space has not been added at a sufficient rate to keep up with the city’s ratio of 3 acres of parkland to every 1,000 residents. But given the large number of people who work in Redwood City but live outside of town, staff has proposed using a ratio of 2.75 acres for every 1,000 service members, keeping in alignment with the state’s Mitigation Fee Act which allows jurisdictions to study and impose fees on development projects given their likely impact of public facilities. Service members refers to anyone who lives or works in the city.
Even after reducing that rate though, the city’s park to service member ratio is still out of balance with only 2.25 acres of parks for every 1,000 people or about 189 acres of parks without including school grounds, according to staff.
A staff analysis also shows that access to parks is not equitable across the city with .226 acres of parkland available for every 1,000 residents in the Eagle Hill, Edgewood and Mt. Carmel neighborhoods combined. Redwood Oaks Neighborhood has just more than 1 acre of parkland for every 1,000 residents and downtown has about 1.5 acres. Alternatively, residents in Friendly Acres and Canyon have access to more than 3.6 acres of park, and Redwood Shores has about 5 acres.
“Whatever we’re asking, we’re still not asking more than most cities,” Councilmember Diane Howard said. “I’m hoping this will enable us to provide much more open space to our community.”
While in support of the fee increase, councilmembers Michael Smith and Jeff Gee expressed concerns the hiked charge would put an undue burden on homeowners looking to add a bedroom to their homes or an accessory dwelling unit. And Gee also shared concerns the fee could also place an additional burden on commercial developers facing substantial supply cost increases.
Developers would not be required to pay the fee for any low-income affordable units built within the project and would pay 50% of the fee for moderate-income level units. And the city will offer a credit for projects with at least 1 acre of open space with at least 25% of that space dedicated to active amenities. The space must also contain about 50% of smooth grassland though some concerns were raised around the environmental impact of building in grass given the current drought.
Countering concerns of development stalling due to the fee hike, Chris Beth, director of the Parks, Rection and Community Services Department, and City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz said the increased fee would not likely discourage development that continued to boom even during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
Beth also noted the fee hike would still put the city’s rate in the middle of what other similarly sized cities charge. And Stevenson-Diaz said the city was also one of the last to increase its fees after the 2008 recession.
“As we’ve been thinking about bringing this forward I think one of our challenges is some amount of catchup. We have been behind for a long time and there will always be arguments about when it will be the right time,” said Stevenson Diaz.
Heeding calls from Gee, city officials will, later on, consider whether developers can be granted a credit for giving the city land that can be used as a park rather than having to pay the fee.
Ultimately, the council agreed to implement the full fee increase for commercial developments and to phase in the fee for residential projects in two parts. The first 50% of the fee increase will be implemented when the ordinance takes effect and the second half will kick in a year after.
“There are hundreds of families using those parks every weekend from all over the city and it’s because they’re so welcoming,” said Vice Mayor Diana Reddy. “I just want to acknowledge that piece too because that’s not an accident. That’s because of our very skilled Parks and Rec staff.”
