A Redwood City resident accused of harassing and grabbing a 15-year-old girl on Broadway in Redwood City has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor sexual offense, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Yamagata, 35, must also register as a sex offender and faces up to one year in county jail. He must also stay away from the victim and the places he visited during the alleged offense, the DA’s Office said.
He will appear in court on Aug. 17 for sentencing.
Yamagata was accused of walking up to the girl June 18 and grabbing her elbow, and began pulling her away before she broke free and ran into a store, the DA’s Office said. Yamagata then allegedly followed the girl inside and tried pulling her again. Her father, who had been across the street at Chase Bank, came back and intervened. Yamagata was then arrested. Yamagata is also accused of punching a front door of a residence on Junipero Avenue two days earlier, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.