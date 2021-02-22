The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who ran away from her mother Friday evening in unincorporated Redwood City.

Emely Ugalde Miramontes was last seen shortly before 6 p.m., when she ran away from her mother near the 300 block of Sequoia Avenue. She is 5-foot-2, with a medium build and last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and gray Vans shoes.

She is known to frequent the Redwood City and Half Moon Bay areas, officials said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who has information can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911.

