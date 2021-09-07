Redwood City’s guiding equity document is now drafted, signaling a commitment to the city’s goals to incorporate equity in all city policies, and councilmembers now want to ensure the plan presents clear actionable goals that bring the entire community along.
“We’re trying to figure out how we get into the deeper, more difficult work while we keep the momentum behind this other kind of work that’s already underway,” Assistant City Manager Michelle Flaherty said during a special council meeting Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Equity Workplan is intended to be a multi-year document that lays out actionable items for how the city will achieve a more equitable community including a focus on public safety and city services. The document will be drafted by the Equity and Social Justice Subcommittee seated by councilmembers Michael Smith, Lissette Espinoza-Garnica and Diana Reddy.
Briana Evans, the city’s Equity and Inclusion officer, is also tasked with working on the document. She was hired for her role late last year to assist in the city’s efforts to make equity a guiding principle for its Strategic Plan which focused on housing, transportation and youth and children.
As drafted, the plan would include three objectives — to clarify the city’s equity commitment, demonstrate active focus on equity and institutionalize equity as priority through policy.
“I feel pretty confident that we’re on a good path but we have to have a radical spirit,” Espinoza-Garnica said. “Everything we do has an effect on everyone so I hope we can pass more progressive policies in the future to come.”
Clarity would be granted by including a definition of equity and the city’s equity statement in the document. The city would also ensure departments incorporate a commitment to equity by requiring each to periodically report to the subcommittee.
The document also recommends the implementation of equity lens guidance, a series of questions used to analyze and support considerations of equity in the planning and implementation stages. The council could direct staff to use the questions by adding an equity section to all staff reports.
A geographic equity index, or sets of data indicating which communities may be most underserved, would be implemented through the plan to help determine which policies were benefiting which communities.
Recognizing the city is only one employer and service provider for residents, it would also work with “anchor agencies” or large institutions to ensure equitable policies are being widely adopted.
An equity review process would also be adopted to ensure policies are not having an inequitable impact on residents. Vice Mayor Giselle Hale suggested the city could include specific goals when adopting measures that can be reviewed a year or so later by the council.
“What we might be missing at this time is that measuring stick,” Hale said.
While supportive of the document as drafted, both Mayor Diane Howard and Councilmember Jeff Gee noted that many residents including themselves face a learning curve when it comes to understanding the language and policies being pushed.
Howard shared support for sharing some of the city’s work through council participation on other regional boards as well as on city boards, committees and commissions.
Staff is not yet equipped to implement some of the suggested measures, particularly the additional scrutiny on equity that’s intended for staff reports, City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said. She shared appreciation for the amount of resources given to staff to develop the plan but noted the city is still faced with financial restraints caused by the pandemic and will unlikely be able to expand staff numbers.
Given the level of work the city is eyeing, Stevenson Diaz said expectations for the amount of work the council can take up will need to be managed. Staff is also currently in the learning process for how to implement some of the measures and will adapt over time, she said.
“Becoming so much more intentional and clear about what we mean as an organization, what the council means will really take some staff work,” Stevenson Diaz said. “Overall, it’s going to take some time to get to a point where I think we will all have more clarity and it’s more routine in terms of our daily work.”
Formal adoption of the workplan is anticipated to occur next year but beforehand, the council will consider aspects of the plan at least three times this year. Potential updates or additions to the standard equity lens questions will be discussed in September, department equity commitments in October and recommended geographic tools in November.
Meanwhile, additional work will continue outside of the subcommittee, including on the city’s Police Advisory Committee which is slated to present its workplan to the council in December. Flaherty said staff is also undergoing work to incorporate an equity task force among departments.
“This is not something you check the box and it’s a one and done,” Flaherty said. “It is an ongoing conversation we need to keep having as a community but also as a workplace.”
