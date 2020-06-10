Residents implored the Redwood City Council during a budget discussion Monday to reconsider granting a more than $2 million funding increase to the city police department in light of a national movement to shift public dollars away from law enforcement and into other public resources.
The budget discussion held during a virtual council meeting Monday evening drew a number of public comments including 26 emails and nearly an equal amount of live public comments over the phone and through the virtual conference platform, Zoom. Community members called for the council to consider an initiative to “defund the police,” a policy initiative growing in popularity nationwide.
“The safest communities are not those with the most police, they are the ones with the most resources,” said multiple speakers at the meeting Monday.
The “defund the police” initiative, which has received as much criticism as praise, would encourage local officials to take funding from police departments and direct them toward areas such as mental health and education programs.
Supporters of the initiative believe dispatching a mental health professional or an individual specifically equipped to handle certain situations would limit possible lethal responses as seen in various cases with the police.
No councilmember was willing to publicly support the policy and multiple members expressed discomfort with the notion “defund the police” altogether, echoing sentiment of critics nationwide. Each councilmember took a moment to acknowledge the demands of speakers and did lend their support of giving the budget a second look.
Councilman Ian Bain, who mentioned experiencing racism in his personal life as a person of color, took a moment to explain how city budgets work in the region in regards to the defunding efforts.
“Those are legitimate questions to be asking but that’s not the way things work in our region. We do not have a health department, we do not control school budgets. Those are up to the county, the state and the school boards,” he said. “So any reinvestment that we do in our community has to be in concert with those different bodies. What we do have control over is making sure we have the best police department that we can possibly have.”
The most commonly expressed concern of the public was for a perceived decrease in funding for the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department which would experience a funding loss of $520,093 compared to the Fiscal Year 2019-20 adjusted budget. While various youth programs appear to receive a cut in funding, a preschool program would receive nearly $77,000, which was not offered in years past.
“That is only an anomaly due to some new year changes that happened that will get again adjusted in the mid year so there’s actually no reduction in this recommended budget to the parks and recreation services,” Redwood City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz clarified Monday night.
As for the police department, most sectors would receive greater funding except for the property and evidence department responsible for overseeing various items collected by officers, and the Police Activities League, a mentor program between police officers and underprivileged youth.
“The increase in the police department is solely related to the negotiated MOU agreement,” said Diaz in an effort to clarify the reasoning for the funding increase.
The memorandum of understanding is a previously negotiated pay increase the council approved in 2019 to before recent criticisms. Also under scrutiny was a unanimous decision Monday evening to move forward with granting both the city manager and city attorney with 3% salary increases which was recommended after a review by an ad hoc committee in May.
“While I support the recommendation I do so with a weariness of future discussions regarding our financial ability to continue the way we provide services and the programs to our community,” said Councilwoman Janet Borgens.
The pay increases proposed after a 2018 and 2019 performance evaluation will raise the city manager salary to $303,864 and the city attorney salary to nearly $267,000.
“This is a real challenging time and we are in a competitive area to attract good talent. ...We have come so far and it’s in thanks in part to the wonderful staff and people we’ve been able to attract. I think people understand that in order to attract real talent you need to pay them. The salary shows ... how much we appreciate what they do,” said Mayor Diane Howard.
Monday evening’s calls to “defund the police” is part of a national push to do so after a series of killings of black individuals at the hands of police officers, with George Floyd, an unarmed black Minneapolis resident acting as the catalyst for public outcry. Residents noted during statements to the council that acts of police brutality have occurred within San Mateo County including a recent incident in Redwood City.
Within the past two years, four fatalities have occurred in the county, the most recent being the 2019 death of Kyle Hart, a Redwood City resident who died of gunshot wounds inflicted by a police officer. In 2018 Ramzi Saad, Chinedu Okobi and Warren Ragudo were all also killed by police officers employed in the county who deployed Tasers to subdue the men. All four men had a history of mental illness, including anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.
No action was taken by the committee but staff was given guidance to bring forward a more transparent version of the budget for the public. The council will vote on the budget Monday, June 22, though what if any changes to the document are unknown.
