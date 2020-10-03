As opposing ideologies drive demands for city officials to either “Defund the Police” or to “Back the Blue,” the Redwood City Council is slated to host a study session Monday to address community concerns for policing and racial equity.
The council will be asked to weigh in on recommendations made by the Ad Hoc Committee on Policing on how to incorporate community concerns gathered during dialogue sessions into public policy. Discussions from the six dialogue sessions were organized into a report by the San Mateo-based agency Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, which also moderated the virtual events.
The committee, on which Mayor Diane Howard, Vice Mayor Shelly Masur and Councilwoman Alicia Aguirre sit, recommends the council develop a multi-year equity work plan which would focus on achieving equity in public safety, all other city services, and the community as a whole. The council’s feedback will be used to make necessary changes to the fiscal year 2020-21 budget scheduled for approval during an Oct. 26 meeting.
The city’s efforts to bring greater equity to community resources have been in response to growing national and local civil unrest of the treatment of people of color by the police. National protests against police violence began in May following the police killing of Black Minneapolis man George Floyd and have continued after none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black Louisville medical worker, were charged with her death.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, community members gathered to honor the life of Taylor and to show solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement. Taylor, 26, was killed by officers in her home following the use of a now-banned no-knock warrant. None of the three officers involved in the incident were indicted by the grand jury but a juror requested all transcripts and reports related to the case be released to the public following concerns information was improperly presented.
“The sole purpose of the march is to make sure we see justice for Breonna Taylor,” said Jose Castro, a muralist whose work honoring Floyd has been preserved by the city.
Demonstrators began the march at Second Avenue and Middlefield Road where a mural done by Castro sits honoring North Fair Oaks and ended with a rally at Courthouse Square. In response to online concerns that the demonstration would bring chaos to the city, Castro said he and other organizers associated with two activist collectives, Justice Vanguard and Tha Hood Squad, have called for participants to demonstrate peacefully. Castro also said organizers would be self-policing the march.
“I’m expecting we will leave with integrity, good intentions and peace. Some may judge the way that I move and they might call me weak but like I say, I move forward with god’s faith in my heart,” said Castro before the event began, noting he encourages all forms of peaceful protests whether he agrees with the message or not.
While the demonstration is intended to honor Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement, Castro said the group was compelled to respond peacefully with their own demonstrations following a “Back the Blue” rally hosted in Courthouse Square last Friday where concerning signs were displayed.
Maria Rutenburg, the real estate lawyer behind the pro-police event, shared Castro’s belief in free speech and distanced herself and other participants from the views of a woman who carried a sign displaying “Black Lives Murder” at the event. Rutenburg said she asked the woman to not display the sign but was told she had “no right to tell her what to do or say.”
“Just like I have no way of stopping Black Lives Matter protests, I have no way of stopping racism but we have nothing to do with that woman,” said Rutenburg who noted she stands firmly against racism.
Despite the woman’s sign and a small counterprotest which led to one arrest, Rutenburg said she felt the event went well. Castro distanced himself and motivations for the march from the arrest of a counterprotester, Jesilyn Faust, who was detained on the ground and arrested for “obstructing, delaying or resisting a peace” officer. Rutenburg shared hopes the march for Taylor would experience similar success the “Back the Blue” event experienced and noted heightened political engagement during an election year is to be expected.
“We have our freedom of speech and they have theirs. I hope their [event] stays respectful. … I hope no one shows up and disrupts it,” said Rutenburg. “It’s pre-election time. People are very energized and there’s a lot of politically energized people in Redwood City.”
No organizers behind either event sought permits from the city to demonstrate in Courthouse Square, said Rutenburg and Castro, who both noted free speech is a right under the First Amendment. City spokeswoman Jennifer Yamaguma confirmed permits are not required for free speech events.
Rutenburg and Castro both said they look forward to the council’s discussion on Monday.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, and will be streamed live at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 949 6945 8344.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.