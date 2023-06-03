Faced with long-term projected budget deficits, Redwood City councilmembers this month will be asked to approve a financial plan that maintains essential operations while seeking out alternative revenue streams.
“Ensuring the financial sustainability of city services is a top priority over the next fiscal year. While the city has projected deficits for some time, the slowing economy on top of pandemic losses requires immediate action to ensure we have the necessary resources to provide essential services,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in a press release. “Our goal is to secure the financial future of Redwood City and continue delivering the vital services our community depends on.”
The city’s roughly $300 million budget proposal maintains spending on city operations and strategic goals while making adjustments meant to help the city stave off deficits. On average, staff anticipates structural budget deficits of $9.2 million for the next eight years. The city is planning to offset a $9.34 million deficit in FY 2023-24 with one-time funds, avoiding cuts.
The city has saved money and kept operations going in recent years by implementing a hiring freeze, tapping into reserves and leaning on state and federal dollars. Now, the city is considering alternative long-term ways to generate revenue such as user fee and tax increases, new taxes, digital sign revenue and convenience fees for credit card payments.
A pro-housing designation from the state and an All American City Award could also help the city move projects forward in cost effective ways because the labels open up additional grant opportunities. The city has already attracted about $12 million in grant funding and is seeking out another $40 million in federal, state and regional grants for areas like drought relief, flood mitigation assistance, library services, public safety and more, according to the release.
“Our adherence to financial best practices and fiscal discipline enabled us to withstand dramatic revenue losses while avoiding layoffs and sharp service reductions during the pandemic,” Stevenson Diaz wrote in her budget report. “Now, we will maintain that fiscal discipline as we navigate an uncertain economy and the demands of a rapidly changing world.”
The City Council will meet for a study session in City Hall at 1017 Middlefield Road at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, and formal budget adoption is expected to take place June 26. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, at redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 994 8182 5639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.