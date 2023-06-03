Faced with long-term projected budget deficits, Redwood City councilmembers this month will be asked to approve a financial plan that maintains essential operations while seeking out alternative revenue streams. 

“Ensuring the financial sustainability of city services is a top priority over the next fiscal year. While the city has projected deficits for some time, the slowing economy on top of pandemic losses requires immediate action to ensure we have the necessary resources to provide essential services,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in a press release. “Our goal is to secure the financial future of Redwood City and continue delivering the vital services our community depends on.”

