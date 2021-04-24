Residents scrutinized spending priorities in the Redwood City fire and police departments during a community meeting designed to kick off the annual budgeting process.
Community members joined Police Chief Dan Mulholland, interim Fire Chief David Pucci, City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz and other administrators on a fiscally-focused call Thursday, April 22.
The dialogue arrived as officials look to the annual budget, which is primarily committed to operational costs in the city’s public safety departments. For Fiscal Year 2020-21, the city allocated more than $51.2 million to the police department with roughly $36.4 million having been expended to date.
Also looming over the conversation is a growing equity movement, which is raising questions around whether crisis response obligations for police and firefighters can be directed to other social services.
With an interest among officials to potentially amend the ways both departments operate, Vice Mayor Giselle Hale acknowledged the challenge associated with the initiative.
“Reimagining government services is a very complex process,” she said.
Further complicating the matter is an expected revenue shortfall facing the city, driven by the pandemic. In response, the police budget was cut by $370,270 due to a citywide hiring freeze which affected nine officer positions.
As a result, Mulholland acknowledged his department is struggling with staffing.
“That is the unfortunate outcome of the economic times we are in,” he said.
Pucci shared a similar sentiment, claiming limited staffing is requiring firefighters to work more shifts which leads to an enhanced risk of injury while on the job.
“It is very difficult right now and our staff is very taxed,” he said.
What’s more, both chiefs said their departments have been faced with an increased workload over recent years while the staffing levels have either dipped, or stayed flat.
Looking ahead, both department chiefs committed to initiating a study which analyzes the level of service and seeks potential efficiencies or room for improvement.
As the effort gets underway, some residents concerned with equity issues urged public safety officials to diversify their departments and reconfigure operations.
Some questioned why firefighters or police would be expected to respond to someone experiencing a mental health crisis, noting there are more qualified specialists who are better prepared to address such issues.
The questions arrived weeks after the wife of Kyle Hart, a man killed by a Redwood City police officer in 2018 after attempting suicide, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.
Regarding the lawsuit, residents questioned whether the costs of such legal action may further exacerbate the city’s financial issues. Finance officials said the annual budget process considers the threat of litigation, and more details regarding the police department’s obligation will be addressed in the forthcoming fiscal year.
The fire department was also entangled in a legal battle, when last year firefighter Joseph Echema filed a lawsuit against the city and the fire department for complaints including racially-motivated harassment, retaliation and negligence.
The lawsuit was referenced by residents who were concerned with the lack of diversity in the city’s fire department, which Pucci acknowledged has been a problem.
“We take all that extremely seriously and are open to have everything thoroughly looked into,” Pucci said, regarding the effort to make the department more inclusive. He added there are only three women in the fire department, which he said is inadequate.
Looking ahead to the more detailed conversations regarding the way both departments operate, Hale said officials will balance the concerns raised against an obligation to preserve a high quality of life for residents.
“We take very seriously our commitment to equity and our responsibility of fiscal stewardship and assuring public safety,” she said.
