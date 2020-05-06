With more than a thousand Redwood City residents requesting renters assistance due to financial struggles caused by the coronavirus, councilmembers approved nearly $770,000 of additional aid during a remote meeting held Monday evening.
Staff informed the council that of the 1,073 applications received with an average funds request of $2,000, only 309 applications had been accepted and more than $336,200 distributed. Staff advised the council that funds were depleting rapidly resulting in the need to create a wait list for future applicants.
Previously, the council approved $393,000 from the general fund and $150,000 from transient occupancy tax to the Fair Oaks Community Center’s existing rental assistance program aimed at providing assistance to low-income households experiencing reduced hours or job loss due to COVID-19.
Support for the measure was strong with the council’s discussion centering on whether to allocate $100,000 of the funds for child care providers in the city. Councilwoman Giselle Hale cited the city is home to 145 child care facilities with 105 of them being in-home businesses.
“It’s a really local home grown business that provides an essential service in our community. And if they lose their business it’s going to impact our most vulnerable child care seekers. So home-based child care tends to serve our lower based income families and it really enables them to work and it enables those children to have a safe place to be during the day,” said Hale.
Teri Chin, the community services manager of Fair Oaks, said Monday that information on whether applicants ran in-home care facilities out of their homes was not collected. Hale said she had spoken with multiple care providers who have not qualified for local grants including the San Mateo County Strong Fund. The fund is a local initiative through a partnership with the county, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and the San Mateo Credit Union seeking to provide relief to small businesses and residents experiencing hardship due to the current pandemic.
Councilwoman Alicia Aguirre raised concerns for possible families missing out of renters assistance due to limited access to funds, raising questions on allocation and requirements.
“When I think of the 100K for this and the average rent is $2,000, the average request, that would mean 50 families would not have that rental assistance,” said Aguirre. “I do want to know how we plan to allocate, what are the requirements because when I think of 50 families that are not going to get the rental assistance, how many businesses are going to get the rental assistance?”
After recommending staff and Fair Oaks gather greater information on whether care providers had received aid, the council passed the measure as a package with six votes. Vice Mayor Shelly Masur was absent from the meeting but shared a statement during public comment expressing support for both the measure and the allocation of funds for care providers.
The package also includes an amendment limiting time for public comment from 30 days down to five. The amendment also allows for virtual comments such as emails to be accepted as public comment. Doing so allows the council to expedite the distribution of relief funds to those in need.
More than half the funds provided by the city comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a federal COVID-19 relief package passed in March. An additional $321,000 is being sourced from a federal community development block grant issued to the city in 2019.
Both grants were issued through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and require cities to spend funds on assistance for low-income community members. The CARES act grant is intended to specifically address coronavirus related issues within communities.
“I think this is a win win. I just wish we had more money but you never know, someone may decide to match what we’re doing and to help us out and donate more money to this very worthwhile plan,” said Mayor Diane Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.