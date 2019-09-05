After adopting new rules aimed at limiting home size, Redwood City is embarking on the final phase of its strategy for preserving neighborhood character: the development of residential design guidelines.
The process is expected to span about a year and is a response to widespread concerns over an increasing number of home projects many feel are oversized and incompatible with the neighborhood.
Residential design guidelines are the city’s long-term approach to addressing neighborhood compatibility, with short-term measures including recently adopted limits on the size and height of accessory dwelling units and a floor area ratio ordinance that adds an additional layer of review for single-family home proposals exceeding a certain size.
Design guidelines are a combination of text, photos and illustrations used to establish design expectations and to provide guidance on how to meet those expectations, Martha Miller, director of Lisa Wise Consulting, said during a joint meeting with the Planning Commission and Architectural Advisory Committee last week.
“Design guidelines are really about setting a performance standard to be met and there’s all kinds of approaches to do that. There’s not a one size-fits-all approach that we can prescribe and dictate,” she said. “It’s really about giving examples and articulating that.”
Design guidelines would apply to new two-story homes and second-story additions, though some officials during the meeting said the guidelines should also apply to single-story homes.
Staff is planning to spend the next three or so months collecting input from the community, some of which was shared during the joint meeting.
“One thing we heard is it’s not about being cookie cutter, there’s a lot of variety and diversity and the neighborhoods here aren’t frozen in time and they shouldn’t be,” Miller said. “It’s not about everyone looking the same, it’s about having good design regardless of what your particular style may be.”
Miller said many residents want the design guidelines to encourage variety and address privacy, a building’s frontage, landscaping, height and roof form, among other topics.
Commissioner Bill Shoe said the age of homes in a given neighborhood can be an important factor in defining neighborhood character and wants to see design guidelines that preserve older frontages.
“I specifically like the idea of trying to preserve older frontages because many of our homes are architecturally significant and that’s an important distinction from historical significance,” he said, adding that making that distinction could preserve facades while allowing for additional square footage in the back of the home.
Marc Pfenninger, vice chair of the Architectural Advisory Committee, said he wants guidelines that help build community.
“We think of homes as places to hide from community, but then we often wonder why don’t we have great communities and lament the times when we’d run around the streets with our friends,” he said. “There’s the public side of every house that faces the street and to the extent that that design can help build connections — and there’s ways of doing that — I think that’s really important.”
To that point, front porches were brought up multiple times throughout the meeting.
“Front porches are really important. Those spaces where people can sit out front and interact with their neighbors is really important,” said AAC member John Lee Stewart.
Commissioner Michael Smith said neighborhoods are defined by people and ideas as well as structures and wants to see design guidelines that account for the future.
“There are many different types of people who exist in neighborhoods and specifically R-1 neighborhoods and we should be thinking about the history of the people and idea of those neighborhoods, but also the future in terms of how we want these neighborhoods to evolve,” he said. Smith expanded on his point by referencing his own neighborhood of Palm Park. “There are areas of Palm Park that have increasingly multi-generational living situations that are not necessarily reflected in the current design, but are certainly going to be an aspect of how our neighborhood ends up developing itself and should be reflected in design guidelines.”
Smith also called for flexibility in design guidelines, Steward proposed a design review board staffed by people in the industry to review projects and Smith doesn’t want design guidelines to be financially burdensome for homeowners.
“I’d like us to be thoughtful about how certain quality aspects of this policy could have impacts on people who are first-time homebuyers, who are running on thin capital margins and do not necessarily have the ability to put into place overly onerous quality standards,” he said.
