Concerned for the effects of late meetings on staff, guests and decision-making, the Redwood City Council voted to shorten the time allotted to the public when speaking on items during council meetings.
“We have to find a balance between making sure our public has the opportunity to engage [the council] but our staff and our consultants that are with us for these items later this evening are not at risk,” said Councilmember Jeff Gee during Monday’s City Council meeting.
In a 6-1 vote, the council voted to reduce public comment time, which occurs at the start of the meeting for consent calendar items and during each agendized item, from three minutes to two minutes while also moving meeting start times up from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. every other Monday.
The meeting management strategies were recommended by the council’s Governance Sub-Committee on which Mayor Diane Howard, Vice Mayor Giselle Hale and Councilmember Diana Reddy sit.
Hale noted the city currently hosts study sessions, highlighting last week’s three-hour study session on public safety budgets. When presenting the changes during Monday’s meeting, Hale stressed the council’s interest in ensuring community engagement, granting enough time to agenda items and ending meetings at a reasonable time.
Public comment has also doubled from 2019 to 2020, noted Hale. Once the pandemic struck the region and meetings moved online, more residents had access to attend.
In response to increased turnout, occasionally leading to more than 50 participants seeking to speak on an item, Howard has used her authority as mayor to reduce public comment to two minutes.
Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica was the only member to vote against the change, citing concerns the reduced time would further hinder direct dialogue between the council and the public, particularly around difficult matters.
Espinoza-Garnica also said the virtual format allowed socioeconomically challenged residents to attend the meetings which they said were largely accessible to residents with the time and means to attend.
“As someone who was giving a lot of public comment last year during the summer I know that two minutes is really nothing for hard-pressing issues,” said Espinoza-Garnica, a strong advocate for police reform and affordable housing ahead of their election last November. “This approach is a really easy approach but isn’t going to have the results that we’re looking for.”
Rather than cut public comment by a minute, Espinoza-Garnica suggested the council avoid scheduling multiple difficult items on a single agenda. Espinoza-Garnica also recommended the city hold more meetings and study sessions on large matters, allowing for shorter meetings and adequate public comment.
Other local jurisdictions have instituted a similar two-minute public comment limit including the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Daly City, San Carlos, East Palo Alto and Walnut Creek.
Reddy noted each city is different, highlighting Redwood City’s often packed agenda. Stressing the importance of engaging with the public, she encouraged residents “who feel constrained by a two-minute talking point” to reach out directly to councilmembers outside of meetings.
“We wanted it to be a reasonable solution so that our public has an opportunity to speak but that we are not having meetings that last until midnight so that we’re still fresh and able to make decisions in a rational sort of way,” said Reddy.
The council will revisit both changes to its meeting times and public comment in six months. City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz said the city is also considering how meetings will change once allowed to meet in person to simultaneously accommodate remote needs.
In other business, the council also approved establishing an Advisory Redistricting Committee to help draft the city’s district map using updated U.S. Census data. The committee will be made up of 11 members, four appointed at large and one appointed by each of the seven councilmembers.
Committee applications will open Saturday, May 1 until 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31. The committee will conduct public outreach in each of the existing seven districts and will hold additional public hearings before making a district map recommendation. The map is due by April 17, 2022.
