Once a busy warehouse packed with classes and students of all ages, Casa Circulo Cultural has been forced to close their door with lingering questions remaining around what the program will look like after a slow reopen of the county.
“COVID-19 hit us hard. We’re staying strong and trying to stay positive while looking for any resources to help us, mainly financial, with rent, utilities and to pay for our instructors,” said Maritza Gasca, Casa Circulo Cultural executive director.
As a Redwood City based nonprofit, the cultural center has been providing Latin inspired art classes since being established in 2009 by founder Veronica Escamez. Most lessons revolve around artistic expressions such as choir, painting and the traditional Mexican-style of folklorico dance but the program also offers lessons in taekwondo and journalism.
To maintain a presence in its members’ lives, the organization shifted quickly to virtual classes hosted Monday through Saturday. Garsca said the transition was all about trial and error.
“Because we work with low-income families, immigrant families who aren’t familiar with tech, it was hard and some of their children are too young to know. Families with teens maybe had it easier because they could help but for many, they themselves can’t afford it and don’t own computers,” she said.
Typically, a membership fee is charged to gain access to the lessons but with financial restraints burdening most communities, the organization has encouraged participation with or without payment.
“They were hit the hardest and they’re struggling to make ends meet, so we at Circulo needed to find a way for our families to still stay connected and give them as much support as we can,” said Gasca.
Like most of the organization’s staff, Gasca works as a volunteer, serving 40 hours a week in her role while working full time in the gifts department at Stanford University. She said instructors and staff put in the hours with the organization because they have a passion to work with the community.
Iris Lezama, a volunteer choir instructor whose day job is working as a nursing assistant, gained her musical experience as a backup singer in a salsa band and through classes at De Anza College. She said she enjoys her time spent with the children in her classes ranging 4 to 14 in age.
“We’re paid with money for gas but I assure you the satisfaction of seeing the kids thrive and grow makes it all worth it,” said Lezama.
She shares similar concerns with Gasca, noting that the transition to digital was difficult but that she felt the children were adapting quicker than their parents. She also stressed the difficulties brought on by a loss in donations and revenue adding that whatever money the organization does receive goes straight to paying for utilities and its recently raised rent.
“We’re a small nonprofit so even if we apply for big grants they won’t give us a lot of money. We were finally getting some buzz and filling that gap for our kids. We feel like our community really needs the art and music and we know if we didn’t offer the classes they wouldn’t have them because they wouldn’t be affordable,” she said.
She said that without full-time employment, the team would not afford to volunteer as they do, adding that she plans to continue her work with Casa Circulo after three years with the organization.
Redwood City resident Wendy Segovia has a 10-year-old daughter named Juliana Garcia who has attended classes at Casa Circulo Cultural for nearly six years. Segovia said accessing online classes has helped keep her and her daughter keep busy. She said the one major difference in the virtual structure of the program is the loss of opportunities to socialize before and after classes.
“The time they were spending together. Even in class they were seeing their friends during the week two or three hours a day. They were spending every day with friends, it’s what they miss,” said Segovia. “They don’t have that much time to talk because once the class starts everyone has to pay attention.”
The quality of classes have been good, said Segovia who added she also participates in a movie discussion class and a book club hosted by the organization. Before shelter-in-place orders were announced, she offered her time as a volunteer preparing dresses for production and whatever else the organization needed.
Gasca said the nonprofit has found a good routine now as teachers become more familiar with the digital platform, Zoom, where classes are held but the social aspect of what they do is what makes Casa Circulo special. She also said staff will continue looking for resources through local grants and their GoFundMe account to help keep the center alive.
“We have a lot of work to do to recover what we lost. We’re hoping to not have to close our doors for good. We just celebrated our 10-year anniversary and it was a big milestone. The city and supporters have been helpful and we hope we can push through and stay open. It’s going to take a lot,” said Gasca.
Go to gofundme.com/f/casa-circulo-cultural/donate to learn more about the center’s fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.