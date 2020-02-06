A Redwood City couple who say they want to build a bigger home for their family agreed Tuesday to look at reducing the mass of the structure and meet again with neighbors.
Amira Fouad told planning commissioners Tuesday that the larger home will allow her family, including visiting grandparents, to remain in the Mt. Carmel neighborhood.
“We’re not developers,” Fouad said.
She and her husband Sepi Hejazi Moghadam seek to build a new two-story residence to replace the 1937 home where the family lives at 227 King St.
The existing house is showing its age, Fouad said.
The couple has reduced the overall square footage of the new home by 352 square feet, reduced the height from 28 feet to 26 feet and changed the architectural style from Spanish mission to modern farmhouse to maintain the look of the streetscape, a staff report said.
Moghadam said he welcomed the opportunity to talk with Kris Johnson, who appealed the city zoning administrator approval for the new home and sent the matter to the Planning Commission.
Pat Michael said at the meeting that he added a second story to his King Street home a half block away and that the size of the proposed house at 227 King St. is not unusual for the neighborhood.
Resident Rachel Holt, who stated that Mt. Carmel is one of Redwood City’s few pre-World War II neighborhoods, said the proposed home’s size would make the structure an outlier.
Correspondence to the city before Tuesday’s meeting included other opposition to the proposed house, which a resident cited as an example of how “homes are quickly disappearing with oversized replacements.”
Such larger structures have been deemed “monster houses.”
The proposal won support from another resident who said he hopes to buy real estate in Redwood City — and that the biggest problem is finding a house that can grow with his family.
Planning Commissioner Bill Shoe said Tuesday he did not understand the farmhouse style and doesn’t want to see it introduced into historic neighborhoods like Mt. Carmel.
Commissioner Ernie Schmidt said the proposed house seems too massive, should be more narrow and that a single-car garage should be constructed.
“I would love to see the project before us again,” Schmidt said, “where everybody’s happy.”
The city’s Historic Resource Advisory Committee reviewed the existing house because of Redwood City policy requiring an evaluation for a demolition of a structure built before 1940, a city staff report said.
The evaluation concluded the property is not eligible for listing in the California Register of Historic Resources. The historic advisory committee concurred in the findings.
Fouad, in an email, said Wednesday of the family’s proposed new home that “We love the Mount Carmel neighborhood and are so grateful to the neighbors who supported us last night — as well as those who shared their concerns.”
“We’ve taken a lot of community feedback into account as we’ve modified the design over the last year,” she said. “We’ll continue doing that as we work to design a family home that preserves the unique character of our great neighborhood.
The matter returns March 17 to the Planning Commission.
