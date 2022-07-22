After about 2 1/2 years on the Redwood City Council, Councilmember Michael Smith will be stepping down from his position to attend to family matters in the Northeast.
“It was a difficult decision and the last few days have been tough but, in full transparency, I have a very close relative who is ill and it’s becoming more and more apparent that is what’s taking priority for me,” Smith said. “I love my Redwood City community. … I love the work I’ve been part of on the Redwood City Council.”
Smith, a Connecticut native who moved to the Bay Area about eight years ago, was elected to the council in 2020 as the lone candidate vying to represent District 4. Smith shared strong appreciation for the district and said he saw himself in its young residents of color and low-income earners.
Leaving will be difficult and has been a decision he has mulled over for months as his relative’s condition worsened, Smith said. Ultimately, family has always been a top priority and a strong influence for the councilmember who will be stepping down by Aug. 1 and flying to New York state to be with his ailing relative.
“I will miss working with Councilmember Smith. Following several years of service in the community, including serving on the Planning Commission, he has been a welcome addition to the City Council. Michael has been an effective advocate for this district and strengthened the city’s work on equity initiatives in particular,” Mayor Giselle Hale said in a statement.
It’s that appreciation that inspired Smith to join the city Planning Commission in 2018 and to eventually run for his council seat. On the commission, Smith helped shape the look of the city, most notably through his participation in crafting design guidelines and the city expectations for accessory dwelling units.
Much of that work continued when he entered the council. Soon after his election, he and a handful of fellow councilmembers pushed for even more liberal ADU guidelines by achieving higher height limits before the policy was to be adopted.
Social justice reform, housing and anti-displacement initiatives, public safety and compassionate policies for caring and interacting with the homeless, recovering from the pandemic and budgeting discussions have all been key issues Smith and his colleagues have addressed in the past two years. Much of that work is still incomplete.
“I think we could always be better. That was always my point of view with the city and the police department,” Smith said. “I hope that they will continue to challenge themselves to be better and as effective and community oriented as they can get.”
And while Smith believes the council has taken strides in “moving the needle forward on equity,” he said he’d also like to see a few more areas addressed. He’d like to see better compensation for councilmembers which he said could help reduce barriers for low-income earners who may be interested in taking on the roles but lack the financial stability or time to participate.
Who will be his predecessor is another top concern for Smith. Given the district’s diverse makeup, Smith said he’d like to see the council seriously consider selecting someone who is “committed to empowering the marginalized,” calling it a “matter of people’s futures.”
As for Smith’s future, once back east he said his focus will be solely on supporting his family member and their health for the foreseeable future but his nature will always guide him toward community, he said.
“I will always have an interest in contributing to my community. It’s the same reason I got involved when I moved to Redwood City,” Smith said. “Joining the Planning Commission was not my grand intention when I moved here. I really just wanted to contribute to the city I was a part of and will do that back East.”
