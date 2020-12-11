Redwood City welcomed two new progressives to its council Monday night, Planning Commissioner Michael Smith and social justice activist Lissette Espinoza-Garnica, who both strive to bring a voice for the marginalized to the table.
As a lifelong resident of Redwood City, Espinoza-Garnica, a 24-year-old first-generation nonbinary Chicanx who prefers the pronouns they and their, never thought they’d run for public office. Frequently describing themselves as “broke,” Espinoza-Garnica has worked as a licensed senior caregiver while pursuing an education as a paralegal at Santa Clara University and living at home with their parents.
But having been heavily active in the local Black Lives Matter movement, ignited after the police killings of Black Americans, Espinoza-Garnica said they felt the City Council was dismissive to those calling for defunding the police, a policy that would redirect police budgets to other community resources.
Feeling ignored, Espinoza-Garnica launched their own campaign to represent Redwood City’s District 3, one of the city’s few majority minority areas.
“I have a lot to offer and I don’t think I was really taken seriously as a member of the public making public comment or writing in emails,” they said, adding they weren’t surprised when they beat out incumbent Janet Borgens during the Nov. 3 elections.
Espinoza-Garnica said voters in District 3 took the activist seriously because of their efforts to connect with neighbors in person when they could and being transparent about their views as a staunch prison and police abolitionist and anti-corporate candidate.
Politically, Espinoza-Garnica said they don’t align with either established party, campaigning on a Democratic Socialist platform like that of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. They believe that housing and access to medical care are a human right and that governing bodies should reflect that of its constituents.
When told their views are radical, Espinoza-Garnica partly agreed, saying some can be scared of calls for big change. But ultimately they believe their policies are innovative. They’re for converting unused office space to housing, upzoning single-family neighborhoods, publicly funding development proposals, protecting the Redwood City Salt Ponds from development and taxing big businesses.
“I don’t think it should be considered radical to center people,” said Espinoza-Garnica. “People think it’s radical to build something not done before and that’s true but we’re capable of building.”
Even in their downtime, Espinoza-Garnica is thinking of big structural change. They spend their time reading essays, poems and science fiction novels by some of their favorite authors including activist Angela Davis, lesbian feminist poet Audre Lorde and novelist Octavia Butler.
With hopes of driving change in the city, Espinoza-Garnica said they look forward to working with councilmembers they once challenged as a resident. That council will now include Michael Smith, 36, a planning commissioner and self-proclaimed pragmatic progressive who ran unopposed to represent District 4.
An East Coast native, Smith ventured to Redwood City nearly four years ago chasing entrepreneurship. He started three companies, the marijuana delivery service Bento, the cannabis agroscience firm Meristematic and the management consulting firm E&I Advisors which he still heads.
While he has long considered running for public office, Smith said he thought it would be back in Connecticut where he was born or New York where he gained a graduate degree. With a minister father, a nurse for a mother, Smith said he was raised with faith and community service as guiding principles.
“I’ve been grace inspired. I’m a person of faith and I believe a lot of this is due to God’s hand in my life,” said Smith.
Once in Redwood City, Smith invested his free time into various organizations which now include mentoring through the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, co-chairing the Palm Park Neighborhood Association, chairing the board of the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, becoming a member of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League and an working as an adjunct business professor at Cañada College.
Since being appointed to the planning commissioner in 2018, Smith has weighed in on land use and zoning policies. Outside of his commission role, he helped craft the cannabis ordinance the city eventually adopted which will allow the establishment of up to six marijuana storefronts projected to bring in over $1.3 million annually in tax revenue.
“I was pleased with the council’s allowance of brick-and-mortar cannabis shops. It was low-hanging fruit,” said Smith, noting the businesses would be a good revenue source for the city faced with substantial budget shortfalls.
And on the city budget, Smith acknowledged some difficult decisions could lie ahead. Budget cuts accepted for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 were “disheartening but necessary,” he said, adding he believes in progressive taxation.
Savings approved in the fiscal document partly came from freezing open city positions, including nine within the Redwood City Police Department. Smith, a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and an advocate for police reform, said the diversion of funds and the city’s investment in a pilot program to deploy mental health professionals with officers on emergency calls were a “win.” But unlike Espinoza-Garnica, Smith is not a champion of the slogan “defund the police.”
“Until I see recommendations around defunding the policy that has meat on the bones, something I can dig into and analyze, I can’t support it,” said Smith, who has advocated for stronger community oversight, reviewing use-of-force policies and public access to police data alongside the young activist Dez Frazier.
With a packed but well-organized schedule, Smith, a young, Black, gay man, said he finds grounding when speaking with his parents and friends on the East Coast or spending time with his partner Hashim Khalil Pipkin.
Moving into his new position he feels the weight of representation weighing on him but has long aimed to use his own experience to highlight the voices of others.
“My goal is to elevate the voices of those who’ve been pushed to the margins. … so that we can help improve the lives of those people. That’s really the job of elected officials,” said Smith. “I know there is weight because I believe representation matters.”
