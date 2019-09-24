Overwhelmed by impacts associated with a growing number of RVs parked in front of their stores, a group of Redwood City businesses is urging the city to take action, though the police chief said there’s no quick or simple solution.
Managers and employees of businesses on one block of Oddstad Drive, including the Jewelry Exchange, Dennis Uniform and Wag Hotel, said at any given time there are about 10 RVs parked out front. And garbage dumping, antisocial and illegal behavior, including drug dealing, is an almost daily occurrence, they said.
At least two business owners said the circumstances are affecting their bottom line.
“We get customers in here all the time complaining about it and some get real nervous about coming in here because of it,” said Bob Butera, a diamond consultant with the Jewelry Exchange. “Business has definitely suffered as a result. Who wants to go somewhere and worry about going out to your car after spending thousands of dollars on jewelry?”
Butera is gathering letters to send to the city from other tenants on the block who share his frustrations, including Milagros Schmitt, regional account manager at Dennis Uniform, which sells school uniforms.
Schmitt said she regularly has to clean up human and dog feces, adding that some RV dwellers walk around the street naked, shout at each other and try to use her bathroom, which she stopped allowing after one of them spent an hour inside, broke the sink and left a mess for her to clean.
Those impacts, among others mentioned above, have left her customer base, which is comprised of students and their parents, feeling unwelcome and unsafe. As a result, business has declined by 12% in the past year, she said.
“If we close the business, then what?” she asked. “I’m crying it’s so depressing.”
Juan Anderson, general manager at Wag Hotels, said RVs were parked on the block for some time with no problem before impacts became overwhelming about six months ago. The street is a frontage road on the west side of Highway 101 just north of Woodside Road.
“At first it was people living in the RVs, no problem. They would go to work every day and move randomly. It wasn’t an issue,” he said. “But now it’s become more permanent and we see a lot of mentally ill people running around and chanting barefoot, urinating, bonfires at night. It’s gotten pretty crazy and it’s getting worse.”
He said outward facing cameras have been installed in recent weeks and clients are sometimes escorted to their cars at night as Wag Hotels, a hotel for dogs and cats, is open 24 hours a day.
Anderson added that when Wag Hotels first opened it received an award from the city for beautifying the area, and suggested such an award could not be given today despite the company’s best efforts.
Anderson said police drive through the area every day, “but there’s only so much they can do.”
Butera said when police tag an RV that has been parked in one place for an illegal amount of time, it just moves down the block or leaves and comes back later that day. He wants to see two-hour parking limits be implemented.
Butera and Schmitt said they feel unheard and that the city doesn’t care to help.
“It makes me feel really upset and mad that no one will do anything to rectify the problem,” Butera said. “What it comes down to — as far as I’m concerned — is these guys living in the streets have more rights than us law-abiding citizens that are renting places.”
Mayor Ian Bain referred questions to Police Chief Dan Mulholland who said his department has and will continue to address illegal activity on Oddstadt Street, noting that there have been 72 arrests in that area so far this year.
“We’re aware of the concerns expressed by the businesses and I get it, we want a welcoming environment in Redwood City,” he said. “We have efforts underway to increase parking enforcement and abandoned vehicle abatement and we’re coordinating with Public Works on the removal of debris — that’s already in the works.”
Mulholland noted that enforcement is always coupled with social services for those in need, adding that personal property is sometimes stored after cleanups and not just thrown away and that his department doesn’t “swoop in and tow” — vehicles have three days after receiving a warning before they’re towed.
“We want to be compassionate in how we perform our work and we know these people are financially challenged with mental health or chemical dependency issues,” he said.
Mulholland concluded that the presence of RVs on streets and associated impacts is not just a law enforcement issue and that a long-term solution is not imminent.
“This is not something that’s going to be resolved overnight,” he said. “This is a continually evolving work in progress that will take cooperation from a lot of entities and is not specific to law enforcement. This is societal concern and we’ll all have to work together to find a long-term, dignified way of humanely helping folks in need and also ensuring they’re in compliance with local and state laws.”
