Planning for Redwood City’s Racial Equity Mural began this week with community members stressing the importance of creating a vibrant piece of art that reflects equity, diversity and inclusion while also challenging the viewer.
“I hope that after viewing the mural people know they are a part of a supportive and inclusive community. I hope the mural conveys to them that they belong in our community regardless of citizenship status and I also hope that everyone is able to understand the mural regardless of the language they speak,” a participant identified as Jimena said.
The community meeting, held Wednesday, June 16, kicked off the first of three workshops meant to develop a guiding vision for the final art installation. With a $100,000 budget, an artist will transform the public’s vision into a mural along the Jefferson Avenue underpass spanning more than 537 feet. The piece will sit just across from the Redwood City Public Library and be highly visible to passersby.
When weighing in, workshop participants called for the piece to be beautiful and to reflect unity. Honesty was also a priority with one participant suggesting the selected artist “make it a gut punch.”
And participants noted the piece should touch on some of the hardships that may be difficult to share, offering a “thought-provoking” message to the viewer.
Billy James, a meeting participant, said the mural is also the city’s opportunity to address a long history of inequality. Others shared similar sentiments, noting the region has been built on land belonging to the Ohlone tribe.
“We are in some small way addressing that concern, that inequity, and trying in our way through a piece of art to say we are not going to stand for and subscribe to all of the fictions that have guided our civilization for centuries,” James said.
Council support for the artwork and in making equity a focus of city policy was spurred by community outrage toward national police killings of Black individuals and local racial inequities which gained traction in May of 2020.
While making a formal declaration that “Black Lives Matter” in August, the council also directed the city’s Arts Commission to develop a work plan, reaffirming the city’s commitment to racial equity.
The city also established a Racial Equity Steering Committee of seven diverse community members to help guide the project who are being guided by Arts Commission Chair Ashley Quintana and Arts Commissioner Erin Ashford.
“This work is not going to be the first and not going to be the last,” Ashford said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I feel like this is ongoing work that we all need to dedicate our daily lives to in our communities and in ourselves.”
The next community meeting will be held July 21 and will present top tier artists commissions to the community for feedback. Top-ranked artists will then be welcomed back to a meeting Aug. 4 to present their submission to the community for further input.
The city will be accepting artist submissions until July 8. All Bay Area-based artists, experienced and emerging, are eligible to apply and women, people of color, queer community members and those from historically marginalized groups are strongly encourage to submit applications.
Visit redwoodcity.org/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-services/racial-equity-mural for more information on the Redwood City Racial Equity Mural project.
