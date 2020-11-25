In a split vote, the Redwood City Council voted to align the city’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance with state law while sidestepping suggestions the city permit taller height limits for the structures to comfortably accommodate two floors.
The council voted 4-3 to approve the ordinance, with Vice Mayor Shelly Masur and councilwomen Giselle Hale and Alicia Aguirre dissenting due to concerns a universal 16-foot-height limit would be restrictive for families living on smaller lots.
“This is a ban and I don’t think that we should go from one extreme to another. I think we should find a reasonable compromise,” said Hale, suggesting concerns around ADUs have more to do with design rather than height.
A similar emergency ordinance was brought forward in mid-July that required six affirmative votes to pass but failed because Masur, Hale and Aguirre then believed the units should be permitted to be built up to 22 feet to allow for a second-story addition. On Monday, the councilwomen pushed for a compromise by supporting a lower height of 20 feet.
Hale and Masur both referenced a version of the ordinance adopted in October by neighboring San Carlos as a potential compromise. Under the San Carlos law, detached ADUs must be built with a height limit of 16 feet while ADUs built above an attached garage may be built to 20 feet. The San Carlos City Council agreed to revisit the height limit within a year, citing concerns the 20-foot-height limit would be a deterrent to families who live on smaller lots.
Councilman Ian Bain said the new incoming council could also design ADU guidelines later on, noting state law is likely to change within the coming years. Mayor Diane Howard, a member of the Housing Endowment and Regional Trust of San Mateo County, added that architects involved in helping build ADUs have said building one-story-additions is easier and less expensive for families than two-story ADUs.
“These are groups and organizations that believe a single story is our best chance at building additional housing units and it sounds like … there isn’t evidence to support that that’s not correct,” said Howard.
The new state laws include overlapping assembly bills 68 and 881, which allow an ADU of at least 800 square feet that’s 16 feet in height with 4-foot side and rear setbacks to be constructed by right. The bills also allow two different kinds of ADUs to be built on single-family lots for a total of three living structures on one lot; they reduce parking requirements and force cities to ministerially approve a permit within 60 days of deeming an application complete.
Included in the ordinance is a ban on homeowners using ADUs for short-term rentals. The council shared consensus on providing exemptions for seven residents who had been using their additions as short term rentals before Jan. 1 of this year.
Police Department funding
Among the consent calendar items, which are meant to be routine in nature, the council approved two actions related to the Police Department, a 3.5% increase in police officer’s salaries and the purchase of body-worn cameras. The pay increase was accounted for in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget adopted in October and compensation will begin retroactively as of Sept. 14 of this year.
Because of a multiyear agreement between the city and the Police Officers’ Association, a compensation survey for comparable cities must be conducted to determine a mean or median cost of living adjustment based on data available as of Sept. 1, 2020. The current agreement with the POA, which requires an increase of at least 2.5%, will be renegotiated along with other employee organizations over the next year.
The Redwood City Police Department will also receive 100 body-worn cameras, data transfer charging station hardware, five years of software licensing and video evidence cloud storage services worth up to $612,605 from AXON Enterprises, Inc.
While a 2016 San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury report suggested all jurisdictions should implement body-worn camera programs by Oct. 31, 2017, the city was unable to meet that date due to funding hurdles. The city will fund the program mostly through dollars designated in the police budget, along with money saved by keeping some department positions vacant and through a U.S. Department of Justice Reimbursement Grant.
During Monday’s council meeting, some public speakers implored the council to reconsider purchasing the equipment and to instead invest in other community benefits. Redwood City resident Nisha Masharani
, citing a 2019 Harvard University study, said the study found that body-worn cameras did not have a “statistical impact on use of force.”
“This money could be better spent on preventing social issues that lead to crime and thereby reducing our cities dependence on the police,” said Masharani, who spoke against both the police salary increase and body-worn cameras. “I raise these critical issues … not because I believe the City Council will make any changes but because they are further evidence of the City Council giving lip service to equity without actually acting to improve equity within our community.”
The city has received mixed suggestions on the cameras, with some community members sharing frustration, particularly during the city’s listening sessions on racial equity, that the oversight tools had yet to be implemented.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.