A 402-unit apartment complex built last year on Redwood City’s Bair Island has changed hands for $325.62 million.
Boston-based investment firm GID purchased the Blu Harbor complex from a partnership between Denver-based Pauls Corporation and Fortress Investment Group in New York. The sale was facilitated by real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank, which announced the news late last month.
Situated on over 3,200 feet of shoreline east of Highway 101, Blu Harbor wraps around a 64-slip marina and is a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as studios and penthouses. Amenities include a saltwater pool and sundeck, fitness center with a spin studio, outdoor kitchen, sports lounge and kayaks.
