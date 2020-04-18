The Redwood City Council has finalized an agreement with a developer that ensures the Hallmark House Apartments complex remains affordable for an additional 17 years through 2075.
As part of the agreement, KDF Communities, the affordable housing developer that owns the apartment complex, will assume the city’s $650,000 loan on the property, initially provided in 2003. In doing so, the affordability period of 55 years will restart and extend through 2075 rather than terminate in 2058 according to the previous schedule.
“I’m so glad this is going to give us affordability for an additional 17 years. That’s terrific,” Mayor Diane Howard said during a remote meeting Monday, April 13.
Located at 531 Woodside Road, the 72-unit building has been vacant since 2013 when a significant fire rendered it uninhabitable.
Because it includes more than 10% below-market-rate units, construction is allowed during the stay-at-home order and could begin as soon as April 20 — some initial work has already begun. The construction timeline is estimated to take about a year, but could wrap up in as soon as eight months, said Mark Hyatt, KDF’s co-founder.
Hyatt said the possibility of a shorter construction schedule is because of the ongoing health crisis.
“In the current environment there are a lot of projects that aren’t moving forward. Being affordable housing, we can, so we’re actually seeing a lot more activity and interest from sub-contractors that we didn’t have just three months ago,” he said.
Construction workers will abide by new safety protocol in place because of the crisis. Under that protocol, Hyatt said workers will wear masks, get their temperatures checked before shifts and also work at least 6 feet away from others, to name just a few rules.
KDF has also agreed to limit construction hours to between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to limit noise impacts to the surrounding neighborhood. Typically, construction can begin an hour earlier and extend three hours later on weekdays and also occur on weekends.
Of the building’s 72 below-market-rate units, 22 are reserved for very low-income residents and 50 are reserved for low-income residents. Very low income is defined as $56,450 a year for an individual and low income is $90,320 a year for an individual. The residents will predominantly, but not exclusively be seniors, Hyatt said.
“I’m so excited to see this move forward,” said Councilwoman Alicia Aguirre. “We’ve needed affordable housing in the whole city, but specifically in that area.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.