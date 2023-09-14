A new license plate scanner system is coming to Redwood City after councilmembers Monday agreed to spend up to $243,750 on the initiative, which includes purchasing 25 cameras.
“My position has always been the same, I want the police department, our police department, to have as many tools as possible within the realm of safety and security of the data to make sure you have the tools to deter and to solve,” Mayor Jeff Gee said during Monday’s council meeting.
With a 6-1 vote, Councilmember Chris Sturken in dissent, the council agreed to purchase 25 license plate reader cameras from Flock Group Inc., which also entered into a three-year service agreement with the city to install and manage the data collected from the cameras. The company, founded in 2017, partners with agencies and groups across the county including in San Mateo, Foster City, Burlingame, Millbrae and San Bruno.
The cameras would be placed near busy corridors — near El Camino Real and Whipple Avenue, the Whipple Avenue entrance to Highway 101, and near the connection between Woodside Road and Highway 101 among other areas.
Police Chief Kristina Bell said the goal is to prevent placing cameras where other surveillance cameras exist or near those operated by other agencies. In addition to the stationary cameras, additional cameras have also been recently deployed in patrol cars that will be compatible with the new system.
Under the agreement, Flock Group would store images taken by the cameras for a period of 30 days at which point the system will permanently delete the data, which could include the vehicle body type, make, color, license plate and temporary plates, license plate state and unique features on a car, Hector Soliman-Valdez, senior community affairs manager for Flock, said. Not included in the data would be any information from the Department of Motor Vehicles such as the vehicle owner, Soliman-Valdez said.
During that 30-day period, the Redwood City Police Department will be able to access the system to assist with any routine patrol operations or criminal investigations. Officers will have to complete a training before gaining access to the system and their use of the system and any data they access will be documented for future audits conducted by a designated program administrator annually, according to the department’s automated license plate readers policy.
Councilmembers expressed some concerns for protecting the privacy of residents, noting most of the license plates that will be photographed will not be linked with any crimes, but they ultimately agreed the system would be a valuable tool to help officers respond to crimes and to dissuade bad behavior.
“As I look at this, I give full compliments to our department to really look at ways to deter this crime and I think cameras are a big deterrent. So I look forward to the data, which I think is very important information to get when we look at this process and come back and see what has been the outcomes of it,” Councilmember Alicia Aguirre said.
Sturken ultimately voted against the purchase after asking for the automated license plate readers policy — an administrative policy over which the council has no authority to alter — to include more specific language about when the cameras can and can’t be used.
The matter is personal, Sturken said, noting he, like many residents, will be driving on streets where the cameras are deployed. He also stressed the importance of safely storing collected data. Soliman-Valdez said what information is collected is end-to-end encrypted and stored on servers in the United States.
City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said the policy was drafted to adequately inform officers of how to use the system without becoming so detailed it became “counter productive.” She did signal she’d be open to another suggestion of Sturken’s to present the council with an annual update on the cameras, their use and the effectiveness of the system and policy.
“This policy as presented is based on standard, it is based on best practices, it does reflect pending legislation that is ahead of the curve, that is not yet even approved,” Stevenson Diaz said. “So I’m not convinced right at this moment that it needs more detail but we may become convinced in the next year as we become more experienced with this. So I’m listening attentively to the concerns being raised.”
