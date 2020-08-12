Committing to racial equity, the Redwood City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night, formally declaring Black Lives Matter while directing staff to analyze the potential commission of a mural or monument reaffirming those beliefs.
“For me personally, I will say there’s no question, Black lives matter in Redwood City. We closed last week’s meeting in honor of congressman John Lewis. Let’s be a city who continues in the legacy of his work, in both our words and our actions,” said Councilwoman Giselle Hale who brought forward the proposal during a virtual meeting.
The resolution, drafted by the Communications Ad Hoc committee, commits the city toward improving diversity within leadership roles through hiring and promotion practices while recognizing the city is vulnerable to racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia and other forms of discrimination.
“What we really tried to do that’s different from what other cities did, is not just recognize this moment in time but really look forward and … recommit ourselves to our values and course of action that really codifies what we stand for,” said Councilman Ian Bain.
Approval of the resolution follows months of civil unrest due to a series of killings of Black individuals mostly at the hands of police officers. Multiple local demonstrations, including one in Redwood City, garnered crowds by the thousands in which participants implored local jurisdictions to consider implementing policing policy changes and begin the reallocation of police funding to mental health, housing and education programs.
The approved measure also included an item directing city staff to provide the council with a workplan for erecting a mural or monument reaffirming the city’s commitment to racial equity. The workplan would include suggestions for potential locations of the piece along with possible sizes and styles and a proposed budget. The Arts Commission would then follow a public arts process including public dialogue sessions.
Some expressed concerns for requesting city staff expend time on the analysis including two public speakers and Councilwoman Diana Reddy, who expressed strong support for the initial part of the measure declaring Black Lives Matter. As for the art, she noted the pandemic has resulted in heavy workloads being placed on teams faced with budget cuts.
Following a council discussion in which members noted the creation of the Arts Commission’s public art process was for this very purpose, Reddy was persuaded to support the measure in its entirety. Bain, who was on the council when the public art process was implemented, said the Arts Commission would provide valuable input on the project’s development.
“I believe they can help guide us actually on what we should be doing to make a statement to the community that is uplifting, thought-provoking, inspiring. But it needs to go through a public process and it needs to be very, very well thought out and thoughtful, because I would really like to see a piece of art that stands the test of time,” said Bain.
Similar to many cities around the world, a “Black Lives Matter” mural in bold yellow lettering was created in downtown Redwood City on Broadway but was removed due to potential traffic concerns, said city staff. The piece was neither commissioned by the city, nor was a public hearing held prior to its creation, though city staff were involved in the development of the piece.
Some speakers called for the council to apologize for removing the mural though many public participants expressed approval for the potential monument. Speakers also noted the creation of an art piece would be meaningless without the council having taken action on policing policy changes. Vice Mayor Shelly Masur called the resolution a first step and not the “be-all-end-all” toward city aspirations for racial equity.
“We’ve heard a lot from the community through the beginnings of our community listening sessions, through response to both the painting of Black Lives Matter on the street and its removal, and I think the appropriate course of action is justice, that we as a council take affirmative steps to recognize our commitment to ensuring that we all respect the lives of our Black citizens and our Latinx citizens, all of our citizens of color,” said Masur.
