Burlingame officials admired plans to rebuild a defunct historic downtown site into a mixed-use development with housing proposed over space reserved for businesses.
The Burlingame Planning Commission universally recommended the City Council approve plans to redevelop the former Gates House site at 1214 Donnelly Ave., during a meeting Monday, Aug. 10.
The decision caps a yearslong process for planning officials who were initially critical of designs which have evolved to a point where the project will now go before councilmembers for final approval.
“Overall, I think this is a great project,” said Commissioner Sandy Comaroto.
Plans call for 14 units to be spread in the top two floors of the development over a ground floor, where 5,000 square feet will be reserved for businesses. Of the residential units, 12 will be two-bedroom units and two will be one-bedroom units. The development is slated to offer 23 parking spaces.
During the conversation, some commissioners took some issue with minor details of the plans such as exterior features of the building or landscaping elements along the property boundaries.
But the recommended, specific amendments are a far cry from the harsh critiques the project faced in 2018 when officials said the original designs looked like they belonged in an amusement park.
“It looks like Disneyland to me, and Burlingame is decidedly not Disneyland,” said Commissioner Will Loftis during the meeting Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
But with the evolved designs, Commissioner Michael Gaul said he appreciated the new look.
“I want to see it move forward. I like where it is,” he said, while suggesting it could perhaps use more architectural features in areas he considered a little too bland.
Previously, the site was occupied by the home constructed in 1900 by the city’s first stationmaster G.W. Gates until it was demolished in 2018, following a 2013 four-alarm fire.
The damaged building sat vacant after the blaze that was started by the floor heater in a neighboring building. The fire’s toll was clear from the charred exterior, visible behind a fence downtown.
Estimates suggested the property sustained nearly $250,000 worth of damage in the fire. A city report claimed the demolition was necessary as the vacant structure was becoming a public safety threat and a harbor of illicit and illegal activity by trespassers.
Gates, also the city’s third postmaster, commissioned to construct the building on Burlingame Avenue around 1900. He then had the house moved to its current location on Donnelly Avenue in 1917. It was deemed to be a historical building, eligible for listing on the local and national registers, around 2008.
To recognize its place in the city’s history, some community members had asked that a plaque be placed at the new development.
Looking ahead, Commission Chair Audrey Tse said she believed the new development will be an asset to the neighborhood.
“I’m very excited to see this built,” she said.
Councilmembers will make a final determination on approving the plans because it is part of the downtown corridor.
In other business at the meeting, officials also blessed minor refinements to a three-story residential development proposed to feature seven condominiums at 21 Park Road.
The project was previously approved by officials, who called for specific improvements to details around the windows and other minor elements. With the approval, the plans may move ahead to construction.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.