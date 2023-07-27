A South Bay Recycling truck driving out of San Carlos overturned on the Holly Street onramp heading south for Highway 101, spilling a trailer filled with miscellaneous vehicle debris.
The truck was traveling west on the Holly Street overpass and made it about halfway through the southbound onramp when it overturned on top of the guard rail. Art Montiel, public information officer for California Highway Patrol, Redwood City, said the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. At the time of the incident the vehicle was blocking both the onramp and the southbound Holly Street exit.
